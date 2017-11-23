Pet Connection: Meet Whitley

Your very own Christmas elf in canine form.

If Christmas elves came in dog form, you would probably have something that looked like Whitley. The year-old, four-pound Chihuahua/teacup poodle cross arrived at the KVRR Morning Show dressed in a red and green Christmas sweater that could, conceivably, fit on your average elf-on-the-shelf doll. She even has the giant, pointed ears to go with it.

Whitley was surrendered by her previous family, which has small children who weren’t a good fit for the tiny mixed breed. That’s pretty common with very tiny dogs, who can be too fragile for the roughhousing and clumsiness that small kids often display.

Whitley, however, is a great fit with other dogs, and she loves to cuddle with humans. She’s also a potentially good fit for a home with bigger kids. If you’re looking to gift yourself the perfect companion for under the Christmas tree, check out Whitley’s profile here:

http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available