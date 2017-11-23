Tech Tip Today: Email Addresses

Return to sender is not what you want to get in return.

The holidays are one of the most important times of the year to make sure your messages get where you want them to go. And that includes electronic messages as well as snail mail.

That means you have to make sure your email sent messages are addressed accurately; that, you probably already know. But does that mean they’re case-sensitive too?

Just how touchy are those email addresses, anyway? Find out in this week’s Tech Tip Today with Francie Black.