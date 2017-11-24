Apartment Damaged in Thanksgiving Kitchen Fire Firefighters responded to 3320 17th Avenue South to reports of a fire November 24, 2017 Erin Wencl FARGO, ND — Thanksgiving dinner turned into a fire emergency for people who lived in a south Fargo apartment building. Firefighters responded to 3320 17th Avenue South to reports of a fire. Witnesses say the second floor hallway of the building was filling with smoke. Firefighters say when they entered an apartment on that floor, they found a fire in the kitchen and laundry area. They were able to put the fire out quickly and say no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire. An investigation into the cause is ongoing. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Craig Cobb Wants Hate Crime Charges Filed in Churc... Bison Turf Owner Says Reopening Still Scheduled De... Spearfish Fire Investigators: Exact Cause of Fatal... Two People Displaced After Fire at West Fargo Apar...