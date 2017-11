Coach of the Week: NDSU Wrestling’s Roger Kish

The Bison face No. 3 Oklahoma State on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State wrestling is not easing into its schedule.

After duals against No. 8 Iowa and No. 13 Northern Iowa, NDSU is getting ready for No. 3 Oklahoma State.

Bison head coach Roger Kish says he is glad to get his team experience early on against some of the best opponents.

He is the KVRR Coach of the Week.