Detroit Lakes Teen, Missing Since August, Found Safe

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Detroit Lakes teen, who ran away from his home last August, has been found safe.

A post on the Facebook page, Reaching Parker, states that 15-year-old Parker Eastman was found by authorities and is okay.

The page is run by Parker’s mom, Meghan, who spoke to KVRR’s Jessie Cohen in October.

The post states no further details will be released at this time but she thanks everyone for their prayers and support in finding Parker.