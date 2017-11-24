Detroit Lakes Teen, Missing Since August, Found Safe The page, Reaching Parker, is run by Parker's mom, Meghan, who spoke to KVRR's Jessie Cohen in October November 24, 2017 Erin Wencl DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Detroit Lakes teen, who ran away from his home last August, has been found safe. A post on the Facebook page, Reaching Parker, states that 15-year-old Parker Eastman was found by authorities and is okay. The page is run by Parker’s mom, Meghan, who spoke to KVRR’s Jessie Cohen in October. The post states no further details will be released at this time but she thanks everyone for their prayers and support in finding Parker. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Bound By Blue: Local Police Departments Honor Off... Body Pulled from Red River, Sent to Minneapolis fo... Pine Ridge Reservation Declares State of Emergency... Fergus Falls Police Searching for Missing Woman