Home For The Pawlidayz: Free Adoptions At Cats Cradle

Leaving you a little extra cash to spend on toys for the newest member of the family.

Everyone wants to make it home for the holidays, and adoptable animals are no exception. That’s why Cats Cradle shelter in Fargo is teaming up with Zappos for their Black Friday weekend of free, sponsored cat adoptions over Thanksgiving weekend.

Cats Cradle is an all-volunteer, non-profit cat shelter that works hard to bring in kitties off the street in the region and match them up with the forever families who love them. Co-founder Jill Fredrickson sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and a couple of feisty five-month old kittens, Theo and Hope, to talk about the event this weekend.

While Fredrickson reminded us no cat is free — medical care, food and equipment for your pet is going to cost money over the course of its lifetime — the event is a good opportunity for folks who may have been thinking about bringing home a rescue pet but were waiting for one last push to do it. Also, because Cats Cradle is local, any donation you choose to make over the holidays and year-round stays right here in the Red River Valley region. Plus, the weekend’s event leaves you with just a little more spare cash, so you can wrap up some nice new cat toys to leave under the tree for your newest family member this holiday season.