HS Play of the Week Nominees: November 24

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER-KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature two plays from the North Dakota state volleyball tournament.

Play number one, Thompson sets up Caroline Nistler who spikes it down and sneaks it just inside the line for the point.

Play number two, gave the Loboes their third consecutive state title off the hammer of Anna Holen.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.

