KVRR Roundtable: UND Men’s Basketball Gears up for Utah Valley

UND hosts Utah Valley Saturday.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — UND men’s basketball is back at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Saturday after defeating Northland College on Tuesday.

All five members of North Dakota’s starting five are averaging double figures in points. The Fighting Hawks host Utah Valley who has lost to Duke and Kentucky on the young season. The KVRR sports team analyzes what North Dakota has to do to take down Utah Valley in this KVRR roundtable.

