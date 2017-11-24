Local Authorities Nab Clay County Inmate Attempting to Walk Away from Jail

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A man attempting to escape from the Clay County Jail is back behind bars. Moorhead Police say 25-year-old James Wingo was spotted by an officer as he was walking away from the Clay County Jail. When the…
FARGO, ND -- People waited outside for hours at stores around the metro to start getting their Black Friday deals. Ah, Thanksgiving. A day filled with turkey, expanding waste lines and family. But not…
FARGO, ND -- Thanksgiving isn't just a time for people to appreciate each other's company and the turkey at dinner. People also take the time to appreciate movies and go see them with their family. Many lined up all day at…