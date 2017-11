Melinda’s Garden: Amaryllis

Big payoff from a little bulb.

Here’s a way to block out the winter blues — give yourself a view of something green and gorgeous instead of just the snow, by growing yourself an amaryllis plant.

It doesn’t take a lot of effort or supplies, and best of all, many of them grow quite large, with dramatic flowers on a long stem. Let Melinda Myers show you how to bring a big pop of color into an indoor holiday space in this week’s Melinda’s Garden moment.