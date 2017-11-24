North Dakota Hockey Drops Series Opener to Union

UND outshoots Union 38-21

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — No. 3 North Dakota dropped the series opener with Union on Friday 4-1 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Christian Wolanin scored the lone goal for UND in the third period to cut the Hawks deficit to 2-1. Ryan Walker and Sebastian Vidmar both notched goals for Union in the first period and the Dutchmen were able to hold on from there.

North Dakota will try to avoid the sweep on Saturday against Union at the Ralph at 7:07 p.m.