Some Prefer to Keep Black Friday Shopping to Just Friday

FARGO, ND — While many people tried to get Black Friday steals last night, others say they preferred to do their shopping today.

Places like West Acres Mall were packed with people all day trying to get bargains.

Santa Claus has also made his way back to the mall so people can take pictures with him.

One family from California is visiting family for Thanksgiving and says although there was a large crowd, it turned out to be a great Black Friday experience this year.

“To me, they seem pretty good,” said Kirsten Bowles, who was shopping at West Acres. “In California, at home, people are a lot more rude. There’s more shoving, people will steal your carts. None of that is happening so that’s nice.”

Bowles says she and her daughter tried not to buy too much because they have to fit it all on a plane to get back home.

However, she still says she ended up buying too much stuff.