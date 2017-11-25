Bison Basketball Routs Stetson

NDSU puts up 94 in win over Hatters.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Sophomore Tyson Ward scored a career-high 26 points, and Paul Miller registered his fifth career double-double to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a dominant 94-58 victory over Stetson on Saturday night at the Scheels Center.

Ward scored his 26 points with a 10-for-12 shooting performance and also grabbed six rebounds. Miller tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Bison.

NDSU improved to 3-2 with its third straight victory, and Stetson fell to 4-3 overall.

The Bison shot a season-best 57 percent for the game, including an 11-for-20 (55 percent) effort from three-point range. NDSU’s 20 assists were its most against a Division I opponent since recording 22 at IUPUI on Jan. 17, 2013.

Redshirt freshman guard Cameron Hunter scored 16 points in 23 minutes off the bench for NDSU. Freshman forward Rocky Kreuser added nine, and junior forward Spencer Eliason scored a season-high seven points in his first career start.

NDSU held a 32-30 lead with just over four minutes left in the first half before closing the half on a 10-2 run that featured seven straight points by Ward. The Bison opened the second half with a 12-3 run capped by treys from Jared Samuelson and Miller. In all, NDSU’s run that blew the game open was 22-5 over a seven-minute stretch of game action.

Sophomore guard Chris Quayle chipped in a season-high seven points for NDSU.

The Bison go on the road next week to face Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 28 and Mississippi State on Nov. 30.