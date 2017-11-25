Detroit Lakes Family Relieved that their Teenage Son Was Found Safe

Peter eastman was found safe and well in california

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Bridget Eastman says it was really frightening when her nephew Parker went missing, which is why she is relieved he has been found.

Parker went missing on August 21.

Eastman says they didn’t expect him to be missing for such a long time.

Her family was told Parker is safe and well in California.

The first thing Eastman will do when she sees her nephew is give him a hug and tell him he’s been missed.

“We’ve had a lot of help from the community for sharing his story on Facebook and contributing to GoFundMe accounts for the lawyers and private investigators, just being supportive and helping search for him and keeping an eye out,” Eastman said.

Eastman says she does not know when Parker will return home but her family expects to know more by Monday.