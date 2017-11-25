Emu That Went Viral For Avoiding Capture In Minnesota Dies

Died During Attempt To Recapture Him

BECKER, Minn. — The story of an escaped emu that captivated a Minnesota town ends in tragedy.

A photo from the “Dork The Emu” Facebook page shows a group cornering the bird Saturday afternoon.

Dork escaped from his owner, Tom Berry, in Becker Minnesota.

He had been seen throughout the area, eluding attempts to capture him, but Berry’s daughter, Kim Wheeler, posted on Facebook that Dork died during Saturday’s attempt to recapture him.

Dork became a celebrity in Becker and his story went viral last month, when Berry went public with the search in hopes of catching his pet before the weather turned dangerously cold.

The family started a GoFundMe to raise money for an animal rescue in Dork’s name.

You can find it by clicking here.