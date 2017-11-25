Navy Hands NDSU Women’s Basketball First Loss of the Season

Reilly Jacobson lead the way offensively with 11 points.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (NDSU Athletics) – The United States Naval Academy Midshipmen used a dominate performance on the glass to earn a 67-54 victory over the North Dakota State women’s basketball team Saturday, Nov. 25, in the Navy Classic at Alumni Hall.

The Bison (4-1) were outrebounded by Navy (5-0) in the contest, 55-35. The Midshipmen also owned the offensive glass, posting a 21-8 advantage in offensive rebounds, and outscored North Dakota State in second-chance points, 22-7.

Senior Taylor Thunstedt and sophomore Reilly Jacobson each scored 11 points to lead NDSU, while junior Marina Fernandez snagged a team-high seven rebounds.

The Bison shot 33 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range in the game, while the Mids shot 33 percent from the field and 28 percent from downtown.

Morgan Taylor led three Navy players in double figures with a game-high 17 points, while Kaila Clark corralled a game-best 17 boards.

North Dakota State is scheduled to close out play in the Navy Classic with a contest against UMBC Sunday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. ET.