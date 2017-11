UND Men’s Hockey Skates to 2-2 Tie

No. 3 UND avoids getting swept by Union

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Third-ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks skated to a 2-2 tie with Union on Saturday night.

Colton Poolman got the scoring started for the Fighting Hawks in the first period to go up a goal. Union answered with two goals in the third period before Shane Gersich tied things up at 2.