Attention Kids and Families: Santa is Back in Town!

Santa Village is celebrating the holiday season at the Fargo Park District's 31st annual event at Rheault Farm

FARGO, ND — The holidays are just around the corner and Santa is already in town!

Kids and families have the chance to meet Santa, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, enjoy holiday displays and get up close with the reindeer.

The Fargo Park District is encouraging the community to participate in the season of giving by making a donation.

“It’s important to really welcome the holiday spirit because it’s all about giving back to our community. So here at Santa Village we really encourage people to come out and give back to their community while enjoying the Christmas time so donating food or toys or money for local organizations is really what this is all about,” said Jessica Korynta, the Fargo Park District Program Coordinator.

Santa Village will be up and running until December 23rd.