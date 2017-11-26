Bison Wrestling Falls to No. 3 Oklahoma State

12th ranked Clay Ream picked up the lone Bison victory.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State wrestling fell in its home opener with No. 3 Oklahoma State 40-3 on Sunday.

125—#4 Nic Piccininni (OSU) dec Paul Bianchi (NDSU), 6-1

133—#4 Kaid Brock (OSU) fall McGwire Midkiff (NDSU), 4:06

141—#1 Dean Heil (OSU) tech fall Nico Colunga (NDSU), TF 16-0

149—#11 Geo Martinez (OSU) dec Mitch Bengtson (NDSU), 2-0

157—#12 Clay Ream (NDSU) dec Jonce Blaylock (OSU), 3-2

165—#6 Chandler Rogers (OSU) dec #15 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU), 9-3

174—#12 Jacobe Smith (OSU) tech fall Charley Popp (NDSU), TF 21-5, 6:52

184—Keegan Moore (OSU) fall Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 3:43

197—Andrew Marsden (OSU) tech fall Cordell Eaton (NDSU), TF 16-1, 3:00

285—#11 Derek White (OSU) major dec Dan Stibral (NDSU), MD 12-3

North Dakota State (0-2 conference, 0-3 overall) will compete at the Cliff Keen Collegiate Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 1-2.

No. 3 Oklahoma State improves to 3-0 overall.