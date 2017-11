Fatal Fire in Detroit Lakes

One man is dead after a fire breaks out at Edgewater Condominiums

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — One person is dead after a fire breaks out in a Detroit Lakes condo.

Fire crews responded to Edgewater Condominiums at 315 Park Lake Boulevard around 2:30 on Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters found the remains of 72-year-old William McGrath.

McGrath lived in the 4th floor unit of the building.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire damage was contained to the one unit.

However, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army were called in to help others in the building who saw smoke damage.