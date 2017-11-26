NDSU Women’s Basketball Ends Navy Classic with Win

Rylee Nudell led NDSU with 14 points in the win over UMBC.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team wrapped up the Navy Classic with a 67-53 victory over the UMBC Retrievers Sunday, Nov. 26, inside Alumni Hall at the United States Naval Academy.

The Bison (5-1) used a 14-2 run at the end of the second quarter to take control of the game after trailing UMBC (1-6) at the end of the first quarter.

Sophomore Rylee Nudell scored 14 points to lead NDSU, while Reilly Jacobson added 12 points, and Sarah Jacobson netted 11 points while snagging a game-high seven rebounds and dishing out a game-best eight assists. Michelle Gaislerova compiled 10 points, rounding out the Bison in double figures.

For the game, NDSU shot 41 percent from the field and outscored UMBC in the paint, 34-12, and off turnovers, 17-9.

Laura Castaldo tallied a career-high 25 points to lead the Retrievers.

UMBC shot just 27 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 14 times in the contest.

North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to Boulder, Colo., Wednesday, Nov. 29, for a contest against the University of Colorado Buffaloes. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. MT.