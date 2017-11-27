Thomsen Homes Donates to Great Plains Food Bank

$48,000 check presented to Great Plains Food Bank to help with BackPack program
Alison Voorhees

FARGO, N.D. — Thomsen Homes in Fargo is doing its part to make sure kids aren’t going hungry.

The custom home builder company handed over a check of $48,000 to Great Plains Food Bank.

Earlier this month, Thomsen Homes committed to giving $500 per house closing to go to the BackPack program.

That money is enough to supply 100 backpacks and fund the meals for nearly 3 children for an entire year.

Thomsen Homes CEO Chris Thomsen says, “Me personally, this means a lot. I can’t imagine going home on a weekend as somebody in school and not having food.  I know there’s a lot of people in the community that go through that and for us to not only help pack the backpacks but fund the backpacks, it means a lot to me. ”

Thomsen Homes is encouraging others to join the fight against hunger.

The company will match donations given to Great Plains Food Bank on Giving Tuesday up to $15,000.

