Ask Danny: Lowered Energy Costs

Tips for year-round savings.

It’s wise to think about using energy-saving tips year-round, not just in the winter when you’re thinking about heating your house. After all, those savings add up through the course of the year, leading to a nice little chunk of pocket change for your holiday gift-giving budget.

In this week’s Ask Danny, home improvement expert Danny Lipford explains whether using a ceiling fan translates into savings for cooling costs.