Crookston Women Sentenced For Her Role In Murder At Flying J

Lorie Ortiz Was One of 13 People Charged In The Murder And Meth Conspiracy

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Crookston woman is sentenced for her role in a drug-related death at Flying J in Grand Forks in 2016.

33-year-old Lorie Ortiz was given nearly 6 years in prison for her role as an accessory after the fact in the death of Austin Forsman.

The investigation into his murder turned up a meth ring in the Grand Forks area.

Ortiz was one of 13 people indicted in the case.

Krystal Feist was sentenced last month to 30 years in prison for the murder of Forsman.

Modesto Torrez, the head of the meth trafficking ring who ordered the murder, will be sentenced December 1 after he was found guilty in October.