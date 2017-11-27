Crookston Women Sentenced For Her Role In Murder At Flying J

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- The bodies of two people who went through the ice on Upper Red Lake have been recovered. 30-year-old Melissa Siedenstricker and 29-year-old Zeth Knyphausen had been reported missing late Sunday after they failed to return from…
WHITE EARTH, Minn. -- A man is in custody on drug and fleeing charges after running from authorities Friday morning. A White Earth police officer tried to stop 34-year-old Cody Eagle Feather on Becker County 21 around 9 a.m. A…
GRAND FORKS, ND -- A Crookston woman is sentenced for her role in a drug-related death at Flying J in Grand Forks in 2016. 33-year-old Lorie Ortiz was given nearly 6 years in prison for her role as an accessory…