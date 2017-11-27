Cyber Monday Do’s and Dont’s

FARGO, ND — It’s cyber Monday and that means we are in the heart of holiday shopping sales but the Better Business Bureau wants you to be shopping smart and safe.
The BBB recommends using trustworthy sites, maybe even ones you’ve used before.
If you are questioning the site, put the name and the word scam into a search engine and see what comes up.
Protect your personal information and make sure where you’re putting your information if where you want it be.
“It’s really hard at the holidays because we’re busy and we want things done quickly. You want to save the most money you can but unfortunately if you’re not doing business with legitimate companies, whether it’s working for them or purchasing from them, in the end it could cost you more money than if you just bought the product from a reputable website,” said Heather Johnson, with the BBB.
Johnson says a little extra research can never hurt before you click ‘buy’.
FARGO, ND -- Former Fargo Police Officer David Boelke appealed his termination to the Fargo Civil Service Commission, but was denied. His latest attempt was in front of the Fargo City Commission. The mayor…
FARGO, ND -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at an apartment building in south Fargo shortly after 11 o'clock Sunday night. 31-year-old Jessica Kristianson barricaded herself, along with 31-year-old James Parks of Barnesville, inside her…