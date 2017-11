Fargo Police Investigate Shots Fired

Police responded to several calls of "shots fired" at 11:13 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building at 3525 11th Street South.

FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are being questioned by police for gunfire in a south Fargo neighborhood.

Police responded to several calls of “shots fired” at 11:13 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building at 3525 11th Street South.

Sgt. Shane Aberle says officers found evidence of gunfire.

There were no injuries and the shots were not directed at the building.

Several apartments were briefly evacuated as a precaution.