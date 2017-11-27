K9 Tracks Down Man Who Fled After Pursuit Near White Earth

Cody Eagle Feather Fled Into The Woods Along Becker County 21 on Friday
TJ Nelson

WHITE EARTH, Minn. — A man is in custody on drug and fleeing charges after running from authorities Friday morning.

A White Earth police officer tried to stop 34-year-old Cody Eagle Feather on Becker County 21 around 9 a.m.

A pursuit began that ended after six miles when Eagle Feather ditched his vehicle and ran into the woods.

A K9 helped track him down.

Officers found 5 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle along with small amounts of other drugs.

Eagle Feather is being held in the Becker County Jail.

