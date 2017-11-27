Local Students Ring In the Holiday Season

First Grade Students at Washington Elementary School in Fargo Participate in The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

FARGO, ND — First graders at Washington Elementary School are taking on the holidays by participating in the season of giving.

Both before and after school, students will be ringing bells and collecting donations as part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The kettle will be set up in the school lobby now through December 19th.

One of teachers say the money isn’t just coming from parents.

“If you visited with the kids at all they would tell you that sometimes that money is actually from their piggy bank. They have values at home and the teachers have created the values to help the kids learn that too that every little bit counts to help out and give to someone else,” Said Karla Volrath, who is a first grade teacher at Washington Elementary School.

Last year, the students raised over $480. Throughout the years, they have been able to donate over $4,000 to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.