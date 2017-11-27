NDSU Football Lands 11 on All-Conference List

Bison with six players on first team all-conference.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State led all schools with 11 players named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team by a vote of the league’s media, head coaches and sports information directors announced Monday, Nov. 27.

NDSU had six first team picks: fullback Connor Wentz, right guard Austin Kuhnert, long snapper James Fisher, linebacker Nick DeLuca, and safeties Tre Dempsey and Robbie Grimsley.

Second team selections from NDSU were running back Bruce Anderson, wide receiver RJ Urzendowski, center Tanner Volson, defensive tackle Aaron Steidl and linebacker Jabril Cox.

Right tackle Zack Johnson, kicker Cam Pedersen, quarterback Easton Stick and defensive tackle Nate Tanguay earned honorable mention.

The 11 honorees are NDSU’s third most in 10 years of conference membership behind only the 15-0 team of 2013 that landed 14 players between the All-MVFC first and second teams, and the 12 players selected to the 2016 all-conference team.

Last week, NDSU head coach Chris Klieman was named Bruce Craddock Valley Football Coach of the Year for the first time in his career. Linebacker Jabril Cox was named Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, becoming the first NDSU player to win either award and the third in league history to sweep both of the awards.

North Dakota State finished the regular season 10-1 overall and won its seventh straight Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with a 7-1 league record.