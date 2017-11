Nistler Spikes Her Way to Play of the Week Honors

NISTLER WINS THE DJ COLTER - KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week winner made a spike that just made it down for a point in the state title match.

Caroline Nistler got the feed and spiked the ball down for the point and got it to go just inside the line to become this week’s high school play of the week.