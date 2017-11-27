Search For Missing Persons On Upper Red Lake

The Sheriff’s Office is also requesting that those in the area do not venture out on the ice to assist with the search as ice conditions are unfavorable.

Beltrami County, MN — The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is requesting residents along and near the shores of Upper Red Lake to check their property and outbuildings for any signs of two overdue fisherman who were last known to be on Upper Red Lake.

The first missing person is a male 29 years old, the second is a 30 year old female.

We are also looking for the ATV they were operating which is a Polaris Sportsman 500 camo toned with a pink hue.

If anything is located on your property, please contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111 or 911.