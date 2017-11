Shooting and Standoff With SWAT Team Ends With Two Arrests

Police Found Multiple Bullet Holes In Apartment Doors

FARGO, ND — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at an apartment building in south Fargo shortly after 11 o’clock Sunday night.

31-year-old Jessica Kristianson barricaded herself, along with 31-year-old James Parks of Barnesville, inside her apartment in the 3500 block of 11th Street South.

Police found multiple bullet holes in her door and in the door across the hallway.

The Red River Regional SWAT team was called in and eventually, Parks and Kristianson surrendered.

No one was hurt.

Kristianson is facing a charge of Obstruction of a Government Function and Parks was arrested for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Police have not said what led to the gunfire.