Three Players Removed From Bison Football Team

Players removed after violating team rules.

FARGO, N.D. — Head coach Chris Klieman announced at his weekly press conference that three players have been removed from the team and one player has been suspended.

“We removed three guys from the team last week for violation of team rules,” Klieman said. “I’m not going to comment any further on it. Darren Kelley, Henry Van Dellen and Sean Engel were removed from the football team last Monday. Dallas Freeman was suspended for this game effective last Monday. I’m not going to get into any reasons other than the fact that they violated team rules. It’s unfortunate but that’s what happened.”

