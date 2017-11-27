Two Bodies Are Pulled From Upper Red Lake

Couple Reported Missing Sunday Night After Failing To Return From Fishing
TJ Nelson

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — The bodies of two people who went through the ice on Upper Red Lake have been recovered.

30-year-old Melissa Siedenstricker and 29-year-old Zeth Knyphausen had been reported missing late Sunday after they failed to return from a fishing trip.

Authorities pulled their bodies from the water along with their ATV around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The search also continues on Lower Red Lake for 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu and a 17-year-old boy who disappeared while fishing earlier this month.

