UND, NDSU Men’s Basketball Enter Summit League-Big Sky Challenge Series

Both teams will participate in series for next four seasons.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Members of the Big Sky Conference and Summit League have agreed to a four-year men’s basketball series involving four teams from each league, which will begin during the 2018-19 season.

Each school will play one home game and one road contest against separate schools from the other league during each of the four seasons. Big Sky schools participating are Montana State, Montana, Idaho and Eastern Washington. The Summit League is represented by North Dakota State, North Dakota, Omaha and South Dakota State.