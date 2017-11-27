UND Students Arrested After Drug Investigation And Bust

Officers Found 60 Pounds of Marijuana And Nearly $70,000 in Cash
TJ Nelson

GRAND FORKS, ND — Two UND students are behind bars after a lengthy drug investigation.

Last Tuesday, officers served a search warrant at 1611 4th Avenue North in Grand Forks.

They seized 60 pounds of marijuana, an AR15 rifle, nearly $70,000 in cash along with numerous pills and two vehicles.

They arrested 21-year-old Cade Hoben and 21-year-old Mark Hildahl, both from the Minneapolis area.

Hoben is charged with two felonies for possession with intent to deliver.

Hildahl faces one felony count of possession with intent to deliver.

Related Post

Lidgerwood Man Taken to State Hospital After High ...
Medaria “Rondo” Arrandondo: The New Ch...
LIVE: Chick-fil-A Opening
Fargo’s Holy Cross Cemetery Vandalized, Vehi...

You Might Like

Two Bodies Are Pulled From Upper Red Lake

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- The bodies of two people who went through the ice on Upper Red Lake have been recovered. 30-year-old Melissa Siedenstricker and 29-year-old Zeth Knyphausen had been reported missing late Sunday after they failed to return from…