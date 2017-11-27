UND Volleyball Draws Minnesota in NCAA Tournament

UND volleyball gets fourth seed in Minneapolis region.
Jeremy Klein

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) — The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks volleyball team is headed for Minneapolis, Minn., for the second straight season to battle the No. seven overall seed Minnesota Golden Gophers for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game will mark the second consecutive appearance in the DI NCAA Tournament for the Fighting Hawks, who posted a school-record 30-win season, capturing the Big Sky Conference Tournament title last Saturday to earn the league’s automatic qualifying berth.

UND is 0-4 all-time against the Gophers, including a 3-1 setback in the regular season last year prior to the 3-0 loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota finished the season at 26-5 with an 11-2 mark at Maturi Pavilion.

North Dakota and Minnesota will play at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion with the winner to take on the winner of Northern Iowa and Louisville.

