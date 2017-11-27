Ward Named Summit League Player of the Week

Tyson Ward registers first career player of the week honors.
Jeremy Klein

ELMHURST, Ill. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward was named Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performances Nov. 20-26.

TYSON WARD, NORTH DAKOTA STATE
So. // G // Tampa, Fla.

  • Garnered his first career Player of the Week award
  • Averaged 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game during the week
  • Registered a career-high 26 points and pulled down six rebounds along with two assists in win vs. Stetson
  • Scored 17 points with seven rebounds and four assists in win over Florida A&M
  • Shot 68.0 percent (17-25) from the field and 57.1 percent (4-7) from beyond the arc during the week

