Bison FB Anticipating a Well-Prepared San Diego Team

The Bison beat the Toreros in the playoffs last season 45-7

FARGO, N.D. — For the second year in a row, North Dakota State is preparing for San Diego in the FCS playoffs.

While the bison were enjoying their first-round bye, the Toreros knocked off Northern Arizona in dominant fashion.

The Bison have the pleasure of home-field advantage yet again, but that advantage gets a little watered down when a team like San Diego is experienced with playing in the Fargodome.

Head coach Chris Klieman says this year’s USD team is more experienced and poses new challenges.

“Boy, this is a really seasoned team that knows what to expect,” Klieman said. “They’re not going to be awestruck by coming into the Fargodome. I don’t think they were last year either, but now all of those guys – they have so many returners – all of those guys have been here before, so I see them at all thinking ‘boy we’re in awe of the Fargodome.’ They’ve been here before, and it’s going to be a great four-quarter game.”

Senior defensive tackle Nate Tanguay is also expecting more of a challenge this time around.

“The noise isn’t really going to do much for them anymore, because now they’re going to be used to it,” Tanguay said. They’re coming to avenge a loss they had last year, because every team believes they can move on further than what they did.”

Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.