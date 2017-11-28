Couple Arrested With $65,000 Worth Of Drugs In Vehicle

Suspected Gang Member Was Also Wanted By The Law

PARK RIVER, ND — A Walsh County deputy made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Park River early Saturday.

Two people were arrested after the deputy found over $65,000 worth of meth, heroin and marijuana in the vehicle along with a 9mm pistol.

Job Lopez, Jr. and Natalie Apland were arrested on three counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lopez, a suspected gang member, was also wanted for absconding from his parole and probation on an armed robbery offense.