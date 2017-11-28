Court Documents Detail Shooting Over Drug Money In Fergus Falls

Man Hired To Get The Money From The Victim Shot Himself In The Foot

Hailey Johnson, Shaylee McCulloch, Derek Koch

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Court documents reveal a twisted tale involving guns and drugs in a shooting last Tuesday in Fergus Falls.

Authorities say 35-year-old Derek Koch of Dalton, Minnesota hired David Laiz of Colorado to get $700 in drug money from the victim, who has not been named.

Laiz shot the man at his apartment in Fergus Falls.

The men then struggled over the weapon and the victim was shot a second time.

He fled and got a ride to the hospital from a passing motorist before being taken to Fargo for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Laiz fell down the stairs as he was leaving the apartment and shot himself in the foot.

He was later found walking near the Grant-Otter Tail County line with blood on his clothes.

Koch and two accomplices were arrested for murder conspiracy and assault.

20-year old Shaylee McCulloch of Underwood and 21-year old Hailey Johnson of Erhard are accused of selling meth for Koch and covering up evidence.

Laiz has not yet been charged.