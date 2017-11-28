Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Make Your Own Snow
This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff made his own snow in this week’s science experiment.
What you need for the experiment:
- Mixing Bowl
- Baking Sheet
- Baking Soda
- White hair conditioner
How to conduct the experiment:
Pour about 3 cups of baking soda into a large mixing bowl. Then, measure a half cup of white hair conditioner to the mixture to give it that fluffy texture as needed. Then, pour it onto a baking soda and conditioner will create a hybrid which is both a solid and a liquid. The hybrid allows the structure to be manipulated and played with so you can build that snowman.