Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Make Your Own Snow

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff made his own snow in this week’s science experiment.

What you need for the experiment:

Mixing Bowl

Baking Sheet

Baking Soda

White hair conditioner

How to conduct the experiment:

Pour about 3 cups of baking soda into a large mixing bowl. Then, measure a half cup of white hair conditioner to the mixture to give it that fluffy texture as needed. Then, pour it onto a baking soda and conditioner will create a hybrid which is both a solid and a liquid. The hybrid allows the structure to be manipulated and played with so you can build that snowman.