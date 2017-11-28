Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Make Your Own Snow

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments
Scott Sincoff

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff made his own snow in this week’s science experiment.

What you need for the experiment:

  • Mixing Bowl
  • Baking Sheet
  • Baking Soda
  • White hair conditioner

How to conduct the experiment:

Pour about 3 cups of baking soda into a large mixing bowl. Then, measure a half cup of white hair conditioner to the mixture to give it that fluffy texture as needed. Then, pour it onto a baking soda and conditioner will create a hybrid which is both a solid and a liquid. The hybrid allows the structure to be manipulated and played with so you can build that snowman.

Related Post

Snow Business: Where Does Fargo’s Snow…...
Sneak Peek at the Frostival Ice Sculptures
Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff:...
Live in West Fargo? Click Here to See a Map of Sn...

You Might Like

Suspect in Greywind Death Indicates a Change of Plea

FARGO, ND -- Brooke Crews, charged in the murder and kidnapping of Savanna Greywind, may be changing her plea. Crews, 38, of Fargo, originally plead not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and giving false information to officers. Monday, November 27,…