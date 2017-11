Fargo School Superintendent Announces His Retirement

Dr. Schatz will finish out the 2017-2018 school year.

Fargo, ND — Fargo School Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Schatz will announce his retirement at tonight’s School Board meeting.

AnnMarie Campbell, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, tells KVRR Local News Dr. Schatz will finish out the 2017-2018 school year.

His retirement will be effective as of June 30, 2018.

Dr. Schatz has been in K-12 education for 32 years.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on KVRR Local News at Nine.