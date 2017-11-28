Fargo Teen Injured While Trying To Outrun The Authorities

Rolled His Vehicle On I-94 In Golden Valley County, North Dakota
TJ Nelson

GOLDEN VALLEY CO., ND — A Fargo teen was injured after leading authorities on a chase across parts of Montana and North Dakota.

A deputy tried to stop 19-year-old Joshua Tritchler on I-94 about 120 miles west of the Montana-North Dakota border.

Numerous attempts to stop his vehicle were unsuccessful.

Tritchler eventually lost control of his car on wet roads near mile post 10 in Golden Valley County, North Dakota and rolled.

He was injured and charges are pending.

