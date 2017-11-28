Leader Of Fentanyl-Trafficking Enterprise Pleads Not Guilty To Obstruction

Drug Killed 18-year-old Grand Forks Teen in 2015
TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — A man accused in an international fentanyl-trafficking operation has pleaded not guilty in Fargo to obstruction of justice.

Authorities say Daniel Ceron, a Colombian national who allegedly ran the enterprise from a Canadian prison, wrote letters telling co-conspirators to remain silent.

He also alerted other suspects about the investigation.

He was charged earlier with five counts, including distributing the fentanyl that killed 18-year-old Bailey Hanke of Grand Forks in 2015.

Authorities say much of the fentanyl was manufactured in China and two Chinese nationals are charged in the operation.

