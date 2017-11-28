Man Gets 45 Years For Slicing Off His Girlfriend’s Nipples

Judge Went Against Plea Deal Asking For No More Than 30 Years
TJ Nelson

SIOUX FALLS, SD — A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for slicing off his pregnant girlfriend’s nipples during an argument.

Prosecutors had agreed to ask for no more than 30 years for 45-year-old Tony Ledbetter.

But the judge went against the plea deal and gave him the maximum sentence.

The victim told the court how her injuries affected her physically and emotionally. She addressed Ledbetter directly, saying, “Do you feel like a man?”

Ledbetter apologized in court.

