Money Talks: Holiday Shopping Season

Our Christmas elf Paul Meyers brings us lots of investment-advice goodies to share.

He may have left his mustache at home, but Legacy Wealth Management’s Paul Meyers made it in to the KVRR Morning Show studios to sit down for a live interview with Emily Welker about how the holiday shopping season is going for both online and storefront businesses.

Hear what the early returns portend for the future of the markets (hint: they’re already way up), which businesses in particular are predicted to get big gains this season, and whether it looks like we’ll see any tax relief in the form of a Republican reform plan passed before the end of the year.