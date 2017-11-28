NDSU Soccer Coach Mark Cook Stepping Down

Cook served as head coach for six seasons, leading the Bison to back-to-back Summit League titles in 2015 and 2016
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — Mark Cook will not return to North Dakota State as the women’s soccer coach in 2018.

Cook announced Tuesday that he is stepping down after his contract runs out in January.

In six seasons, he had an overall record of 56-53-4 and led the Bison to back-t0-back Summit League titles in 2015 and 2016.

“I’ve been coaching soccer for 22 years, and the last six are the most enjoyable I’ve had,” Cook said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some great student-athletes, great administrators and other other coaches, and for me this has been a real pleasure. I’m going to miss NDSU. This was not a decision about leaving NDSU, this was a decision for me personally to try something new in my life.”

Cook says he and his wife bought a house in Honduras and he does not plan on returning to coaching.

North Dakota State will begin searching for his replacement immediately. Cook says he has made a recommendation for someone on his staff to get a promotion, but he wouldn’t elaborate further.

