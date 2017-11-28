Superintendent of Fargo Public Schools, Dr. Jeff Schatz Announces Retirement

Schatz worked in K-12 education for 32 years

FARGO, N.D. — After thirty two years in K-12 education, school is out for Superintendent Dr. Jeff Schatz.

But he’s not leaving without a lengthy list of accomplishments including becoming the first ever principal of Davies High School in 2009. He was also instrumental in the building’s construction and hiring for Fargo’s third high school. Looking back on his work, he attributes his success to his colleagues.

“It’s not one individual that makes that happen,” Schatz said. “It’s one big team, and so we have great staff, we have really great administrators, we have great support staff and when they all work together good things happen. I think that’s what’s happening in Fargo.”

In addition to his thirty-two years as an administrator, Schatz has been tied to the North Dakota school system his entire life. He graduated from Fargo North High School, completed his undergraduate studies at NDSU, and received a master’s degree and a doctorate from UND. He says finishing his career where it all started makes it even more special.

“It’s been a great honor to come back to Fargo and actually be in my hometown,” added Schatz. “And to be able to have this kind of opportunity has been wonderful. I couldn’t have asked for a better career and I couldn’t ask for a better ending to my career by being here in Fargo and working with the folks in Fargo.”

Schatz said he made it his mission to both support and empower his students and staff and it’s those relationships he’s going to miss most.

“It’s the staff, it’s the students, it’s the community, it’s all of it,” Schatz explained. “When you’re a Superintendent of a school district this size you’re connected to every aspect of the community. Those are things that you’ll miss, all those relationships that you’ve developed at all those different levels.”

Schatz’s retirement will be effective as of June 30th, 2018. Schatz said the school board will begin discussing replacement options as early as next week.