Thinking Green: Indoor Composting

No, it's not what happens when you don't take the garbage out for a week.

Composting is big for a lot of green-thinking households, and for good reason. It keeps green waste out of the landfill, and it breaks down into a valuable addition to keep your garden green, too.

But if you live in a condo or apartment, or you don’t want to struggle outdoors in the cold in our climate, can you still compost inside?

